Contrasting ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARCA biopharma and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma N/A N/A -$9.74 million ($1.61) -1.27 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics $1.77 billion 2.52 -$211.90 million ($0.50) -40.02

ARCA biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARCA biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ARCA biopharma and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Ortho Clinical Diagnostics 0 3 9 0 2.75

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.61%. Given Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ortho Clinical Diagnostics is more favorable than ARCA biopharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ARCA biopharma and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma N/A -32.61% -30.63% Ortho Clinical Diagnostics -4.18% 40.10% 4.60%

Summary

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics beats ARCA biopharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications. The company was founded by Michael R. Bristow and Christopher David Ozeroff in 1992 and is headquartered in Westminster, CO.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The company also engages in contract manufacturing activities; and provides orthocare services. Its products are used in hospitals, laboratories, clinics, blood banks, and donor centers. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Raritan, New Jersey.

