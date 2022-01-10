Contrasting Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) & Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mizuho Financial Group 19.84% 5.36% 0.23% Meta Financial Group 25.07% 16.43% 1.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mizuho Financial Group and Meta Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mizuho Financial Group $30.25 billion 1.13 $5.47 billion $0.47 5.72 Meta Financial Group $556.76 million 3.41 $141.71 million $4.39 14.16

Mizuho Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Financial Group. Mizuho Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meta Financial Group pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mizuho Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Meta Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mizuho Financial Group and Meta Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Meta Financial Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Meta Financial Group has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Meta Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Mizuho Financial Group.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Mizuho Financial Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. (MHSC). The Mizuho Bank Ltd. segment includes personal, retail, corporate, international banking, financial institutions, public sector, and trading services. The Mizuho Trust & Banking Co., Ltd. provides services related to trust, real estate, securitization, structured finance, pension and asset management, and stock transfer agency. The Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. offers security services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions and public sector entities. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services and Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

