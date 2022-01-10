Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.40.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after buying an additional 133,183 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Copart by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,529,000 after purchasing an additional 478,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Copart by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after purchasing an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,989,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,320. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.06. The firm has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.06. Copart has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

