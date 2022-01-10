Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,000 Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,841,000 after buying an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% during the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,807,000 after buying an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 330,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.05. The stock had a trading volume of 108,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,322,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

