Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $87,000 Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 185.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 29.6% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 99.8% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,067,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 106,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 297,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,734,318. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.18.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.19.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

