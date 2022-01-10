Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 17,386 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 0.8% of Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 25,282 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 15,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 22.8% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.43. The company had a trading volume of 88,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $39.70 and a twelve month high of $80.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Societe Generale downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

