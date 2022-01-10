Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) is Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 970,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,292 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 4.0% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $35,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,110,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,760,000 after buying an additional 259,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,939,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,608,000 after buying an additional 94,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $37.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

