Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Lowered by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,051 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $25.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $511.02. The stock had a trading volume of 58,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,891. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $538.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.41.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

