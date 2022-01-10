Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coursera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coursera from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.11.

NASDAQ:COUR opened at $23.22 on Friday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $109.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $273,794.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,576 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

