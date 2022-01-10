CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Short Interest Update

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,425,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 4,160,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 482.5 days.

CP ALL Public stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. CP ALL Public has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

Get CP ALL Public alerts:

CP ALL Public Company Profile

CP All Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of convenience stores under the 7-Eleven trademark. It operates through the following business operations: Convenience Stores, Cash and Carry, and Others. The Convenience Store business operation operates 7-Eleven. The Cash and Carry business operation operates under Makro.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for CP ALL Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CP ALL Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.