Cream Finance (CREAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.45 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.45 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.67 or 0.00095565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00064690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005555 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

