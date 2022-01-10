CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 270,678 shares.The stock last traded at $52.21 and had previously closed at $52.96.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CRH by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CRH by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of CRH by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CRH by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

