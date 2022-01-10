Critical Analysis: Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) & AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Blue Sphere alerts:

This table compares Blue Sphere and AppLovin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AppLovin $1.45 billion 20.75 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

Blue Sphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppLovin.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A AppLovin -0.63% -2.17% -0.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blue Sphere and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A AppLovin 0 0 15 0 3.00

AppLovin has a consensus price target of $105.07, suggesting a potential upside of 30.60%. Given AppLovin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.