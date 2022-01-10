CropperFinance (CRP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.86 Million

CropperFinance (CURRENCY:CRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last week, CropperFinance has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar. CropperFinance has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and $2.86 million worth of CropperFinance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CropperFinance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0835 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00065019 BTC.

About CropperFinance

CropperFinance is a coin. CropperFinance’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,000 coins. CropperFinance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling CropperFinance

