Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 103.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist began coverage on Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.79.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $109.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.64. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.65 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

