Crowns Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.39 Million (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Crowns has a total market cap of $12.56 million and $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Crowns has traded flat against the US dollar. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crowns alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00066538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crowns Profile

CWS is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crowns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowns and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.