CryptEx Price Tops $7.85 on Exchanges (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for about $7.85 or 0.00019174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $667,542.68 and approximately $299.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,952.55 or 0.99982175 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00084782 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00032525 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00039662 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.05 or 0.00808228 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

