CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Down 25.0% in December

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $101.13 on Monday. CSL has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

