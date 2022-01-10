CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $41.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSX. Citigroup upped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

CSX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. 101,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,660. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 22.8% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after buying an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

