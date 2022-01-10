CUE Protocol (CUE) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $93,129.35 and $56.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $12.23 or 0.00029301 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00058668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00085523 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.73 or 0.07498114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00071871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.21 or 1.00221270 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003228 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

