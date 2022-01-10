CUE Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $89,937.63 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. CUE Protocol has a market capitalization of $89,937.63 and approximately $53.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.81 or 0.00028325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00056687 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00080659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,067.71 or 0.07359044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,653.55 or 0.99921680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003095 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

