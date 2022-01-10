CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $663.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.73. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $493,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,480 shares of company stock valued at $20,687,418 over the last ninety days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in CURO Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CURO Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CURO Group by 158.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CURO Group by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in CURO Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 256,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

