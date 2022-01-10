Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $12.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 6.4% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 852,761 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after purchasing an additional 771,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 465,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,181,000 after buying an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.82. 533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,648. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

