Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 698 Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,657,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QLD traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.83. The stock had a trading volume of 373,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,098. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.71. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

