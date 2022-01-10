CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,363 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.0% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,013. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $68.02 and a one year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $136.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.