Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director Sells C$79,884.00 in Stock

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 36,000 shares of Cypress Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$79,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,402.90.

Shares of CYP opened at C$2.21 on Monday. Cypress Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.83 and a twelve month high of C$2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$278.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.17.

Cypress Development Company Profile

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

