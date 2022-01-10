Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director Sells C$79,884.00 in Stock

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Director Gaydon Pettit James sold 36,000 shares of Cypress Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$79,884.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,329,402.90.
Shares of CYP opened at C$2.21 on Monday. Cypress Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.83 and a twelve month high of C$2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$278.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.17.
Cypress Development Company Profile
