DAFI Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $248,581.00 (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One DAFI Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $13.42 million and approximately $248,581.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DAFI Protocol

DAFI Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 513,064,949 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

