Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $21.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $925.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $21.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

