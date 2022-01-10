Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys Shares of 716 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 76,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ambarella by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,696,000 after purchasing an additional 31,356 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Ambarella by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $157.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.88 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.45 and its 200-day moving average is $149.93.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.14.

In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total value of $158,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.