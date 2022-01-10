Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 36,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

IPGP stock opened at $162.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.35. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $151.27 and a 12 month high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

