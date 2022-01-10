Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $151,000 in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ozon by 24.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Ozon by 16.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 935,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after acquiring an additional 130,974 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Ozon during the third quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ozon by 28.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Ozon by 15.9% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 271,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $27.13 on Monday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

