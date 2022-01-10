Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $434,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 39.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 175.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $9,200,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.96.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,543,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $150.86 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.36 and a 52-week high of $223.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.76 and a 200-day moving average of $176.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

