Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New $86,000 Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth $170,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $77,512,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $73,325,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at $57,642,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNT stock opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.63. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $944.37 million and a PE ratio of 477.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The medical device company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Cognyte Software had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

