Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,733 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,220,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after purchasing an additional 973,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,254 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,789,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 850,667 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

NYSE:NTST opened at $23.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a market cap of $916.13 million, a P/E ratio of 136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 470.59%.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

