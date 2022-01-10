Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Receives $10.17 Average PT from Analysts

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daseke by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 14.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after buying an additional 116,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 11.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 797,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 83,334 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Daseke by 5.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 514.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 436,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSKE stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Daseke has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $609.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.09.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

