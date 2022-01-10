Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.98

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 5265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99.
In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,989,394.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,547 shares of company stock worth $4,327,124 over the last three months.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 376,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.