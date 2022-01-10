Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.98

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 5265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 110,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,989,394.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,547 shares of company stock worth $4,327,124 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 376,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

