Decentral Games (DG) Achieves Market Cap of $106.13 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $106.13 million and $816,595.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Decentral Games has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00058717 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00088488 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.43 or 0.07505392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00072055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,940.04 or 1.00106069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 255,215,898 coins and its circulating supply is 250,409,872 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

