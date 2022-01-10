Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $460.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,058 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,576 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $338.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.44. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $276.70 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.