Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,095 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,882,102,000 after acquiring an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,448,000 after acquiring an additional 114,589 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 450,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

NYSE DAL opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.