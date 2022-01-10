Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.78 Million

Analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report $40.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $70.00 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $316.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $74.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.10 million to $106.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $84.57 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $157.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Denali Therapeutics stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.19. 18,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,780. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.88 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.59.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $909,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,471. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

