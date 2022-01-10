Deutsche Bank AG Buys 566,567 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 255.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566,567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $12,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $16.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.15 and a beta of 1.65. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.01%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

