Deutsche Bank AG Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FMTX opened at $12.37 on Monday. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $42.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $586.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of -0.27.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Forma Therapeutics Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.