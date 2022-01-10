Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 514,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,885 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 159.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 47.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.23. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0801 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

