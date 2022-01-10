Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 25,549 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 765,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mack-Cali Realty alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of CLI opened at $18.35 on Monday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.76, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mack-Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack-Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.