Deutsche Bank AG Sells 44,868 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,868 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $13,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

CCRN opened at $25.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $986.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.57. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.