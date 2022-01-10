Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Price Target to €45.00

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €42.00 ($47.73) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded NN Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.58.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY opened at $28.38 on Friday. NN Group has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.