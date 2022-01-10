Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $190.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.77.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $155.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

