Deutsche eMark (DEM) Hits Market Cap of $88,942.39

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $88,942.39 and $46.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

