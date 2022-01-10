Dev Protocol (DEV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $73,789.00

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $73,789.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004596 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00032733 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.55 or 0.00376486 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

