DFSocial Gaming Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $81,953.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00082089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.54 or 0.07384542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,826.11 or 1.00048966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003078 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.